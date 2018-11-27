Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:TOL opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.98. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/toll-brothers-tol-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.