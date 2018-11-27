Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.01 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $127.84 and a 1-year high of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,769.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

