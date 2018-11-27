Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.15 Million Stake in Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,332,531 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Precision Drilling worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 138.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 112.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $202,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,089.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 140.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling Corp has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $3.90 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

