Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 24.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,732 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.03. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

