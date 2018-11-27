Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Total were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,979 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,239 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. ValuEngine upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE TOT opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.77. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Total had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

