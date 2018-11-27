Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,063 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 152,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $80.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $1,968,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,745,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

