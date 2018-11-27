Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on VF (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,611 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the average daily volume of 427 call options.

NYSE:VFC opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VF has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VF will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.74%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,143.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in VF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 15,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in VF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VF by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of VF from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

