Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Intelsat (I)

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,702 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 506% compared to the average volume of 1,765 put options.

NYSE I opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 234.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,087,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 762,234 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 176.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 88,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on I. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

