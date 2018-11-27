Traid (TRAID) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Traid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Traid has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $224.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Traid Coin Profile

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 31,591,780 coins. The official website for Traid is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

