TransAlta Co. (TA) Receives C$8.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Christophe Georges Fra Dehout acquired 27,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.21 per share, with a total value of C$199,277.19. Also, Director Allen R. Hagerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$141,400.00.

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.11. The company had a trading volume of 124,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$6.31 and a 12-month high of C$8.18.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

