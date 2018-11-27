Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,138,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

