Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of DOV opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

