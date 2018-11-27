Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,127.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,433.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

