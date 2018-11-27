Triad Group Plc (TRD) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Triad Group Plc (LON:TRD) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TRD stock traded down GBX 15.50 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 46 ($0.60). 309,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311. Triad Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.40 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides IT resourcing, consultancy, and solutions services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers IT and digital strategy development services, such as collaboration, cloud computing, mobile working, and technology modernization services; enterprise and information architecture, and technical design assurance services; and project planning and delivery, and business intelligence services, as well as business process engineering services.

