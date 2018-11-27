Trinity Industries (TRN) Upgraded by Seaport Global Securities to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. UBS Group cut Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Vertical Group upgraded Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 143,576 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,157,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 8,788 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $193,336.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 13,081.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,779,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,993 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 171.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after acquiring an additional 810,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 599.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after acquiring an additional 739,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 70.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 301,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

