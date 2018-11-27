Tripio (TRIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX. Tripio has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $567,557.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.02096265 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00128471 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00191401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.23 or 0.08407666 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

