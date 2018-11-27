TRON Market Cap Achieves $764.36 Million (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $764.36 million and $57.61 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Huobi and Braziliex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.02552603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00185932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.42 or 0.08691936 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026917 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Allcoin, Koinex, BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CoinEgg, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, Ovis, Liquid, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, Rfinex, Coinrail, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, CoinEx, CoinBene, BitFlip, Braziliex, Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Liqui, Neraex, RightBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, Exrates, CoinFalcon, DDEX, IDAX, Hotbit, Indodax, DigiFinex, Coindeal, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Zebpay, LBank, BitForex, WazirX, Huobi, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, OEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bibox, Tidex, Bitfinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

