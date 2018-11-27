Trupanion (TRUP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. CL King upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $891.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,281,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,190,015.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,265 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,044 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Trupanion by 20.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 480,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

