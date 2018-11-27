Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) VP James Michael Murray Sells 1,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Michael Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00.

On Wednesday, November 7th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $40,760.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $43,090.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $40,360.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $41,070.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPB. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/turning-point-brands-inc-tpb-vp-james-michael-murray-sells-1000-shares.html.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.