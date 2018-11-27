Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

