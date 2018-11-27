UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cfra set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.41 ($102.80).

BAS stock opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Monday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

