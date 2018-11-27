United States Cellular Corp (USM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.24. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. United States Cellular had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.35.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 1,746 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $75,776.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 5,462 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $286,481.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,190 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,094,000 after buying an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,834 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,226,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,237,000 after purchasing an additional 89,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 11.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

