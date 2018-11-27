United States Steel (X) Price Target Cut to $40.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its price target decreased by Longbow Research from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Longbow Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on X. TD Securities reiterated an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

