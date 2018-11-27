Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on USAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:USAP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,955. The firm has a market cap of $175.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Zimmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,235.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1,493.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 329,609 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,022,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

