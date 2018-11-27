Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 3800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Specifically, insider Seth Ettenberg sold 11,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $80,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,455 shares of company stock worth $320,776 over the last 90 days.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMRX shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 382.71% and a negative net margin of 404.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Research analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMRX. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,341,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,403,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Unum Therapeutics (UMRX) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/unum-therapeutics-umrx-hits-new-12-month-low-following-insider-selling.html.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.