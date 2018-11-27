UralsCoin (URALS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. UralsCoin has a market cap of $10,977.00 and $8.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.02828538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.04708277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00794017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.01429481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00114977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.01781688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00474405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 9,674,095 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.