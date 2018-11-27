US Bancorp DE Has $420,000 Position in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) by 1,165.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRD. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 53.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000.

Wildhorse Resource Development stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.08. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Wildhorse Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wildhorse Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Wildhorse Resource Development

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

