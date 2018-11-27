USG Co. (USG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect USG Co. (NYSE:USG) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. USG posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that USG will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USG.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). USG had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Shares of USG stock remained flat at $$43.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 697,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. USG has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew F. Hilzinger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $1,075,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of USG by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of USG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

