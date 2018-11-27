Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $286.50.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Macquarie lowered Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,888,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $34,347,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $272.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $200.68 and a 52-week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.