VALEO/S (VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLEEY. HSBC cut shares of VALEO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of VALEO/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

Shares of VLEEY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 714,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. VALEO/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

