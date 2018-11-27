ValuEngine Downgrades Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Macatawa Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Hovde Group reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ MCBC opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,384,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 947,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,106,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

