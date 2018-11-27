ValuEngine Upgrades Lazard (LAZ) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet cut Lazard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lazard has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $605.61 million during the quarter. Lazard had a return on equity of 49.98% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 46.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

