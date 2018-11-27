Valvoline Inc (VVV) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th.

VVV stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $33,500.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $208,400,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Valvoline by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after buying an additional 1,262,729 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $20,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valvoline by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after buying an additional 684,854 shares during the last quarter.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

