Valvoline (VVV) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Citigroup set a $22.00 price target on Valvoline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Valvoline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Valvoline from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,400,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,594 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,999,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,049,000 after acquiring an additional 254,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,196,000 after acquiring an additional 684,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,729 shares during the period.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

