FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,628,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,142 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,089,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,109 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 6,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 950,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 935,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,135,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,341,000 after acquiring an additional 615,288 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

