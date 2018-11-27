Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $98,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 120,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 69.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,071,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $96.81 and a 12-month high of $112.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig-position-raised-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.