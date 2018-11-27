Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Holdings Boosted by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $15,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $58.90.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

