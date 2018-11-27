Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

