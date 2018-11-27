Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $87.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

