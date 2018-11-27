Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Position Cut by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 591.3% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 26,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $86.14.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

