Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,074,625 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Berry Global Group worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE BERY opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.85. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

