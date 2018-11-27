Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $20.56 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $20,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $9,835,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $6,668,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 136.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 350.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of BDN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

