Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 45,515 Shares of RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,515 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 17.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in RingCentral by 20.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RingCentral by 34,571.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 179,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in RingCentral by 78.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Bank of America lifted their target price on RingCentral from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RingCentral to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on RingCentral from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.47.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.37. 1,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,315. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $98.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 3,436 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $319,925.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,153,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 9,751 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $940,093.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,068,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,387 shares of company stock worth $19,220,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

