Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

VEOEY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 26,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It offers environmental management services, including drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy services comprising heating and cooling, and electricity for local authorities and individuals, and industrial or commercial service companies.

