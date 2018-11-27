Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Holdings Reduced by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $20,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Verint Systems from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 61,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,982,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,615 shares in the company, valued at $32,291,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $117,466.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,501 shares of company stock valued at $5,239,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

