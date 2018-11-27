Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,071,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $143,514,000 after acquiring an additional 797,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 31.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 51.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $36.07. 1,086,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,433. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

