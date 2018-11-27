Versapay (VPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.10

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 78600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VPY. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Versapay from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Versapay (CVE:VPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 million. Research analysts predict that Versapay Corp. will post -0.1800000045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Versapay Company Profile (CVE:VPY)
VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.
