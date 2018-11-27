Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 108,936 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Photronics worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Photronics by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 19.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Photronics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Photronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $52,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $909,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,880 shares of company stock valued at $137,344. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PLAB opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $678.36 million, a PE ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Photronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

