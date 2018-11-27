Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,768 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,329,000 after acquiring an additional 469,872 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 259,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $957.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.72.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.97 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.11%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 5,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 26,428 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $1,093,326.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,028. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

