Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $586.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.83. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 10.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $429,922.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.83 per share, with a total value of $77,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,310.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 151,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,466 and have sold 11,382 shares valued at $400,911. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

